Lane Closures Begin For I-10 Between Highway 29 and I-110

July 30, 2024

I-10 between Highway 29 and I-110 has been reduced to two travel lates in each direction.

The Highway 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound will also be closed. Traffic on Highway 29 northbound will be detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street to access I-10 eastbound.

The work is part of a $236 million construction project that is improving capacity and safety for the 62,000 daily drivers who travel the I-10/Highway 29 interchange. The project is estimated for completion in 2030.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

For more information on the project, click here for a previous NorthEscambia.com story.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 