Lane Closures Begin For I-10 Between Highway 29 and I-110

I-10 between Highway 29 and I-110 has been reduced to two travel lates in each direction.

The Highway 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound will also be closed. Traffic on Highway 29 northbound will be detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street to access I-10 eastbound.

The work is part of a $236 million construction project that is improving capacity and safety for the 62,000 daily drivers who travel the I-10/Highway 29 interchange. The project is estimated for completion in 2030.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

