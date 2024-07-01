Hurricane Beryl Becomes First Category 4 Ever In June

Hurricane Beryl has strengthened into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm as it barreled toward the southeast Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. Beryl is the fist ever category 4 storm in June.

Its center is expected to move across the Windward Islands Monday, bringing destructive winds and life-threatening storm surge.

Beryl will possibly bring increased swells and rip currents to the northern Gulf Coast by the weekend, but no other serious North Escambia area impacts.

The latest information on Beryl is in the graphics from the National Hurricane Center on this page.