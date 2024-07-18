Head On Crash Injures Two In Beulah

July 18, 2024

Two people were injured in a crash before daybreak Wednesday in Beulah.

The crash happened at the intersection of Beulah Road and West Nine Mile Road at 3:07 a.m.

Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the head-on crash. One patient was extricated from their vehicle.

Two people were transported by Escambia County EMS to area hospitals.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 