Head On Crash Injures Two In Beulah

Two people were injured in a crash before daybreak Wednesday in Beulah.

The crash happened at the intersection of Beulah Road and West Nine Mile Road at 3:07 a.m.

Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the head-on crash. One patient was extricated from their vehicle.

Two people were transported by Escambia County EMS to area hospitals.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.