FWC Law Enforcement Report: Snapper Size, Gopher Tortoises

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

(No reports were submitted from Escambia County.)

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officer Brown observed a vessel with fishing equipment returning to the boat ramp. Officer Brown made a vessel stop to conduct a resource inspection and located an undersized red snapper. One of the subjects on the vessel took ownership of catching and keeping the undersized red snapper. The subject was cited appropriately.

Officers Wilkenson and Burkhead in coordination with Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, conducted an enforcement effort at Marques Bayou Boat Ramp. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and the FWC have been receiving a high number of complaints regarding illegal activities at the boat ramp. Over the course of a day officers arrested two individuals and cited several other individuals for a variety of illegal activities including boating safety violations, fishing violations, and vessel registration violations. Arrests included driving while license revoked and a felony warrant for grand thief and criminal mischief.

Officers Wilkenson and Burkhead responded to a complaint of land being developed that possibly contained active gopher tortoise burrows. The officers found areas of the property had been disturbed, several pieces of heavy land clearing equipment, and an active gopher tortoise burrow. The officers located the individuals responsible for the property and its development and found they did not have the proper gopher tortoise permits in place to continue working. The officers successfully stopped the work on the property, documented the incident and referred the subjects to the FWC’s gopher tortoise program.

