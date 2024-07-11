FloridaWest CEO Hilson Resigning

CEO of FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance, Brian Hilson is resigning.

He will be moving to the Birmingham area because of a pressing need to be with aging family members and to provide support to his wife, Windy, who is their caretaker.

David Bear, President of the FloridaWest Board of Directors, said the board has a process in place to oversee the organization.

“Although we’re saddened by Brian’s departure, the FloridaWest board has a process for such transitions and the executive committee will take the lead on an interim basis while we recruit a new CEO,” said Bear. “Brian has committed to help us in this transition.”

FloridaWest is working on several economic development projects at locations throughout Escambia County.

“The FloridaWest board of directors is fully committed and engaged for the success of our projects in Pensacola and Escambia County and will keep the momentum behind FloridaWest’s economic development projects and current fundraising campaign, Built to Grow,” said Bear. “Funding Solutions will continue to collaborate with FloridaWest leadership to bring success to their fundraising campaign.

Hilson said the decision to leave the organization was difficult, but necessary.

“This has been very difficult for me — I’ve come to love the Pensacola area and its people — but my family comes first, and right now my family needs me,” said Hilson. “Our FloridaWest team is working closely with our economic development partners on industrial and technology projects at locations throughout Escambia County, many of which are close to fruition. While I’m disappointed that I won’t be here to continue our work, I know that the organization will have great leadership and an exciting future.”

Hilson has been at FloridaWest since August 2023.