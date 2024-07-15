Florida Gas Prices Hold Steady Over Last Week

July 15, 2024

Florida gas prices held steady on average over the last week.

Florida’s average was $3.51, unchanged from a week ago and up nearly a quarter over the last month.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.23, up a penny from one week ago. In Pensacola, a low of $3.02 was available Sunday night at a station on East Nine Mile Road, and North Escambia was as low as $3.05 at a station on South Highway 29.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 