Florida Gas Prices Hold Steady Over Last Week
July 15, 2024
Florida gas prices held steady on average over the last week.
Florida’s average was $3.51, unchanged from a week ago and up nearly a quarter over the last month.
The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.23, up a penny from one week ago. In Pensacola, a low of $3.02 was available Sunday night at a station on East Nine Mile Road, and North Escambia was as low as $3.05 at a station on South Highway 29.
NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.
