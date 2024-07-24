Five WaWa Stores In The Works For Escambia County. Here’s The List.

The hoagies are not here just yet, but WaWa fans will soon be ordering them from a local WaWa in Escambia County.

Five Wawa stores are currently in the works for Escambia County. Here is the status of each:

1. Nine Mile Road, Beulah

Plans were approved were October 2023 for a 6,119 square feet location at the corner of Beulah Road and Nine Mile Road (plans pictured left). Site work is currently underway on the 17.36 acre parcel across Nine Mile Road from Publix (pictured above).

2. Pine Forest Road near I-10

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in April (pictured below) to mark the start of construction of a WaWa store at Ransley Station at Pine Forest Road and Sharon Lane, just north of I-10, and is expected to be open by the end of 2024.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to break ground on our first store and celebrate with our newest soon-to-be neighbors,” Joe Collins, director of store operations for Wawa, said after the groundbreaking.” We are thrilled to be kicking off our expansion into Pensacola and can’t wait to open our doors.”

3. Highway 98

A third Wawa store was approved by the county in May for 9262 West Highway 98 at Blue Angel Parkway.

4. North Davis Highway

The Escambia County Development Review Committee approved plan in June for another planned WaWas at 8503 North Davis Highway, near Johnson Avenue and HCA West Florida Hospital.

5. Pensacola Boulevard

A fifth WaWa has been proposed for 6650 Pensacola Boulevard at W Street. This location is still in the review process before the Escambia County Development Review Committee.

About WaWa

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803. Wawa stores are currently located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. with nearly 1,000 locations to date. The first Wawa Food Market opened in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products.

Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, WaWa offers freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, and fuel. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #20 of America’s Largest Private Companies, #1 in Convenience Category for America’s Best Customer Service by Newsweek, one of Forbes 2023 America’s Best Employers for Women and New College Grads.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.