Five Arrested On Drug Charges In Atmore

Five Atmore residents were arrested on drug charges.

Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, an Atmore Police Department officer was oun routine patrol when he observed a vehicle turn partially into a driveway on Sims Street and the driver flee from on foot.

The officer had not made any effort to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle nor was intending on stopping the vehicle, Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said. “The officer approached the vehicle and detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”

The officer conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and discovered over 80 grams of synthetic cannabis (spice), a small amount of marijuana and numerous plastic baggies, McMann said.

The driver was later identified as Kendrick Bivins, age 22, of Atmore.

A few hours later, Atmore Police Department narcotics investigators assisted by the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate Bivins at a residence on Fisher Lane.

When the officers arrived at the residence, they observed three people flee from the residence through the back door. The three subjects were detained and identified as Tondrae Forney, age 21 of Atmore, Layton Frye, age 20 of Atmore, and Kendrick Bivins.

The officers then contacted and detained Kendarrius Bivins, age 21 of Atmore and Lea Odom, age 19 of Atmore, when the officers requested anyone inside the residence to come out. The officers obtained a search warrant for the residence due to the odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence.

Upon executing the search warrant the officers discovered over 50 grams of marijuana, numerous plastic baggies used to package narcotics, and digital scales, McMann said.

Forney, and Frye were charged with possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude a police officer. Kendarrius Bivins and Odom were charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kendrick Bivins was charged with drug trafficking, possession of marijuana first degree, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of attempting to elude

a police officer.

They were transported to the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton.