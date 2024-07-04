Fireworks Are Terrifying For Pets. Here Are Some Tips To Help.

Unlike people, pets don’t associate the noise, flashes and burning smell of fireworks with celebration. As a result, fireworks can cause a great deal of stress for some pets. Unexpected behavior may be displayed by your pet while trying to escape from the loud noises including jumping a fence to find safety, running away or “flight from fright,” destruction of yard or household items and biting.

Here are some quick tips from the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare:



Do not take your pet to fireworks displays. Do not leave your pet in the car while you watch a fireworks display. In only a matter of minutes, the heat in a car can cause serious health problems or even death. A stressed animal can also cause major damage to the interior of your car.

Be mindful of hot asphalt and sand. Keeping your dog on hot asphalt or sand even for short periods of time can cause severe burns to the pads of their feet.

Keep pets indoors. Turn on the TV or radio as a distraction and close the curtains.

Never leave pets unattended outside, not even in a fenced yard or on a chain, if you are near a fireworks display or if your neighbors are lighting small fireworks. They may try to run away or become tangled up in their chain.

Provide a pet bed or crate in a quiet place to create a small den-like atmosphere and a sense of security.

If you must be outside with your pet, keep the pet on a leash or in a carrier at all times.

Make sure your pet has proper identification tags with current information in case they run away.

If your pet often becomes stressed during periods of loud noise like thunderstorms, check with your veterinarian to see if a tranquilizer is appropriate for your pet.

"We encourage you to also contact your veterinarian for additional solutions to pet anxiety. Following these tips will help keep your pets safe during the holiday," said Animal Welfare Director John Robinson.

If your pet runs away, please check 24PetConnect.com under the “I Lost A Pet” section. The Animal Welfare and Adoption Center, located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive, is open Monday-Friday from 12-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.