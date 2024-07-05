Escambia Woman Seriously Injured In I-10 Crash

An Escambia County woman was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on I-10 in Santa Rosa County on Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the wreck about 10 a.m. with a possible ejection. The 31-year-old woman was airlifted to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening. An 11-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured, and a 45-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries. Both passengers were from Florala, Alabama.

I-10 westbound was closed for just over 20 minutes due to the crash response.

FHP is continuing their investigation.