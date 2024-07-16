Escambia Public School Hosting Job Fair On July 29

The Escambia County Public Schools Human Resource Services Department will host a job fair on Monday, July 29, at the J.E. Hall Center.

ECPS is looking to fill vacancies in all educational support departments, including food services, custodial services, maintenance, transportation, and substitute teachers.

Interviews will be held on the spot.

“We are excited to offer an additional in-person job fair to hire educational support staff in all areas,” said Director of Personnel Services Courtney Combs. “It is so impactful to be able to have our areas fully staffed and ready to greet our children for the new school year. ”

The Job Fair will take place from 9-11 a.m. in Room 160 at the J.E. Hall Center, located at 30 East Texar Drive in Pensacola.