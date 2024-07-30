Escambia County Man Charged with Mother’s Murder

July 30, 2024

An Escambia County mans was arrested after allegedly killing his 70-year-old mother Sunday night.

Christopher Douglas Booth, 44, was charged with murder following the incident on Fremont Avenue. He is being held without bond.

According to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, the ECSO were alerted to the crime by the Pensacola Police Department after they received a call from out of state. The caller claimed Booth had admitted to killing his mother.

Deputies went to the home on Fremont Avenue about 8:30 p.m. and saw bullet holes in the windows. Simmons said Booth answered the door, and when deputies went inside, they found his mother dead from at least one gunshot wound and over a dozen stab wounds.

A motive or other details have not been released.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 