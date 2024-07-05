Escambia Animal Shelter Free Cat And Dog Adoptions Friday And Saturday

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare will offer free adoptions for all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6.

An $11 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents. To see a full list of adoptable pets in Escambia County, visit 24petconnect.com.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 West Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.