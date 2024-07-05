Escamba, Alabama, Wreck Near Pollard Claims One Life

July 5, 2024

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 31 near Pollard in Escambia County, Alabama.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 31 and Old Highway 31, near the new Pollard Dollar General.

Multiple EMS units and two medical helicopters responded to the crash, along with other first responders including the Flomaton Fire Department, the Century Station of Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue and others.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating and have not released further details.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 