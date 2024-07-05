Escamba, Alabama, Wreck Near Pollard Claims One Life

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 31 near Pollard in Escambia County, Alabama.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 31 and Old Highway 31, near the new Pollard Dollar General.

Multiple EMS units and two medical helicopters responded to the crash, along with other first responders including the Flomaton Fire Department, the Century Station of Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue and others.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating and have not released further details.

File photo.