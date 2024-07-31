ECUA Introduces Enhanced Online Bill Pay Service

ECUA has launched a new online bill pay options, designed to provide customers with a more convenient, secure, and efficient way to manage their bills.

The new online bill pay process allows customers to make payments quickly and easily from any device with internet access. ECUA said the upgrade reflects their commitment to improving customers’ experience and leveraging technology to meet the evolving needs of customers.

To enroll in the new online bill pay service, customers can visit the ECUA website at ecua.fl.gov. For additional assistance or questions, customer support is available at customer.support@ecua.fl.gov or by calling (850) 476-0480. Note that customers that previously signed up for online account access will need to enroll again in the new service.

Key Features of the New Online Bill Pay Service:

User-Friendly Interface: An intuitive design ensures that even first-time users can navigate the platform with ease.

An intuitive design ensures that even first-time users can navigate the platform with ease. Secure Transactions: Advanced encryption and security measures protect personal and payment information.

Advanced encryption and security measures protect personal and payment information. Flexible Payment Options: Customers can choose to pay using credit/debit cards or direct bank transfers (ACH), with options for one-time or recurring payments.

Customers can choose to pay using credit/debit cards or direct bank transfers (ACH), with options for one-time or recurring payments. Make Multiple Payments: Customers can choose to make payments to multiple accounts at the same time.

Customers can choose to make payments to multiple accounts at the same time. New Pay-by-Phone Number: Call (850) 512-1548 to make payments by phone

Call (850) 512-1548 to make payments by phone Real-Time Confirmation: Immediate payment confirmations provide peace of mind and a record of each transaction.

Immediate payment confirmations provide peace of mind and a record of each transaction. 24/7 Accessibility: Pay bills anytime, anywhere, without the constraints of traditional office hours.

Pay bills anytime, anywhere, without the constraints of traditional office hours. Bill History: Customers will be able to view images of previous bills.

Customers will be able to view images of previous bills. Text to Pay: Receive a text when a new bill is generated and pay the bill directly from the text.

Receive a text when a new bill is generated and pay the bill directly from the text. Email and Text Notifications: Customers can set up to receive email or text notifications when there is a new bill or when a bill is due.

“We’re excited to offer this new Online Bill Pay service as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance customer convenience and streamline payment processes,” said Bruce Woody, executive director] at ECUA. “Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible experience, and this new option is a significant step toward achieving that.”

