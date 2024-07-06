ECSO: Drug Dealers Shoots, Kills Man Trying To Rob Him; Two Charged

July 6, 2024

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed when he tried to rob a drug dealer, and drug dealer is not being charged with the shooting.

ECSO said it happened in the 100 block of Swallowtail Lane.

Demetrius Caesar, 24, and Meliyah Gordon, 22, are now both charged with murder – a death occurring during the commission of a felony, along with tampering with evidence.

ECSO said 26-year-old De’Andre English, Caesar and Gordon went to meet Isaac Mitchell, 20, to buy marijuana from him. When they arrived, Mitchell got into their vehicle.

“During the sale, De’Andre English pulled a gun on Mitchell in the attempt to rob him. This led to a fight over the gun. During that fight, English was shot and killed. Caesar and Gordon fled the scene,” ECSO said Friday. Investigators were able to identify Gordon and Caesar, and they were charged with the murder.

“At this time, we have not charged Isaac Mitchell, as he appears to have acted in self-defense while being robbed. Charges related to sale of drugs are pending,” the Sheriff’s Office added.

At the time of the incident, Caesar was on probation for a previous felony murder that occurred on June 27, 2018, in Oakwood Terrace.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 