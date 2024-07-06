ECSO: Drug Dealers Shoots, Kills Man Trying To Rob Him; Two Charged

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed when he tried to rob a drug dealer, and drug dealer is not being charged with the shooting.

ECSO said it happened in the 100 block of Swallowtail Lane.

Demetrius Caesar, 24, and Meliyah Gordon, 22, are now both charged with murder – a death occurring during the commission of a felony, along with tampering with evidence.

ECSO said 26-year-old De’Andre English, Caesar and Gordon went to meet Isaac Mitchell, 20, to buy marijuana from him. When they arrived, Mitchell got into their vehicle.

“During the sale, De’Andre English pulled a gun on Mitchell in the attempt to rob him. This led to a fight over the gun. During that fight, English was shot and killed. Caesar and Gordon fled the scene,” ECSO said Friday. Investigators were able to identify Gordon and Caesar, and they were charged with the murder.

“At this time, we have not charged Isaac Mitchell, as he appears to have acted in self-defense while being robbed. Charges related to sale of drugs are pending,” the Sheriff’s Office added.

At the time of the incident, Caesar was on probation for a previous felony murder that occurred on June 27, 2018, in Oakwood Terrace.