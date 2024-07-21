Century Woman Charged With Meth Possession After Traffic Stop

A Century woman was charged with meth possession after a traffic stop for a defective tag light.

Lisa Ann Martin, 56, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office pulled Martin’s vehicle over on North Century Boulevard for an inoperative tag light. A Flomaton Police Department officer with a K-9 responded, and the K-9 alerted on the vehicle. A probable cause search located of the vehicle located a purse containing a silver tube containing five grams of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe with residue.

Martin remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday morning with bond set at $3,000.