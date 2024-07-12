Cat Cafe To Offer Free Cat Adoptions Saturday At Century Library

The Century Library will host a Cat Cafe on Saturday with the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare.

Are you looking for a new feline friend to brighten your life? The Century Library Cat Cafe will offer the purr-fect opportunity to meet a variety of cats in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Whether you’re seeking a playful kitten or a laid-back senior cat, you’re sure to find a compatible companion among our charming felines.

Adoptions are free for cats one year or older and the fee for kittens is $25. An $11 licensing fee will be applied to all adoptions for Escambia County residents.

The Cat Cafe will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. this Saturday, July 13 at the Century Branch Library at 7991 North Century Boulevard.