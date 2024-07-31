Card Skimmers Found On Four PenAir ATMs, Sheriff’s Office Says

The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office was notified Tuesday of evidence of card skimming devices inserted in four of the credit union’s ATM/LIVE machines in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The SRSO said PenAir immediately secured the affected ATMs and notified the appropriate authorities, including local law enforcement, and are in the process of notifying regulatory bodies.

Authorities said pin-hole cameras were also capturing PIN numbers at the ATMs.

PenAir said all ATM/LIVE Teller locations were inspected, and no other machines have security concerns or evidence of skimmers.

“We are working to ensure those responsible are identified and apprehended,” the sheriff’s office said.

PenAir said the affected ATMs at their Woodbine (5 Points), 9th Avenue, and two Garden Street locations have been temporarily closed. PenAir has replaced the damaged equipment

All other locations remained operational.

“As both members and non-members use these machines, we recommend that anyone who suspects unauthorized activity on their accounts contact their financial institution immediately, PenAir is in the process of notifying affected customers directly, returning funds, and providing guidance on how to monitor and secure their accounts. We encourage all our members and those in our community to review their account statements and transaction history for any unauthorized activity,” the credit union said.

Pictured; A standalone PenAir Credit Union ATM in Century. This ATM was not one of those determined to have a skimming device. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.