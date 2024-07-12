Cantonment Man Gets 10 Years In Prison For 2023 High Speed Chase

A Cantonment man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2023 high speed police chase.

A jury found Davonta Terrell Allen guilty of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with siren and lights activated at high speed with reckless driving, and driving with no valid driver’s license.

On December 5, 2023, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper J. E. Ellerbee observed Allen speeding in a blue Nissan Altima on Pine Forest Road. When Trooper Ellerbee attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, Allen accelerated to 90 miles per hour, ran a red light, and turned westbound onto I-10. The 14 minute chase traveled along Pine Forest Road, I-10, Nine Mile Road, Pinecone Drive, South County Road 97 and Highway 297A.

FHP said Allen reached speeds of 120 miles per hour during the chase, ran a red light, and ran multiple stop signs. After heading down a dirt road, Allen crashed into a shed. After the crash, two passengers ran from the vehicle. With the assistance of his K-9, Trooper Ellerbee arrested Allen.

At sentencing, Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Frederick V. Longmire highlighted the inherent danger in Allen’s actions. Longmire, stated “the defendant’s actions of running a red light, multiple stop signs, driving into oncoming traffic at speeds of 120 miles per hour showed wanton and reckless disregard for the lives and safety of the citizens of Escambia County, Florida.”