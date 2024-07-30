Cantonment Man Charged With Battery Of Two Women

A Cantonment man has been charged with the alleged battery of two women

Riley Lucien Perreault was charged with felony battery by strangulation and misdemeanor battery.

One victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s’ Office that Perreault went into a rage because his wife was leaving him, according to an arrest report. She stated that Perreault shoved her and became angrier, shattering a glass door when he hit it with his head. He later choked her until she passed out, the report continues.

The deputy noted in the report that the victim had marks on her neck consistent with being choked and a bloody nose.

A friend of the victim told deputies that Perreault shoved her when she attempted to intervene.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $6,500 bond.