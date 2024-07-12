Blue Wahoos Out-Blast Trash Pandas In 10-8 Win

July 12, 2024

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos scored a season-high 10 runs on Thursday night, and needed nearly every one of them in a high-scoring 10-8 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Eight different Pensacola batters scored a run, and eight drove in a run, helping the Blue Wahoos win their fourth in a row and improve to a season-best 11 games above .500.

The Blue Wahoos struck first in the second inning, turning a Zach Zubia walk and a pickoff error into the game’s first run on a balk from Rocket City starter Victor Mederos (L, 4-6). Harrison Spohn brought home Jacob Berry with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 2-0.

The Trash Pandas answered back with a pair of solo homers in the fourth from Eric Wagaman and Ben Gobbel. Blue Wahoos starter Patrick Monteverde (W, 1-0) surrendered a career-high four solo homers, but pitched into the sixth inning in his first start since his return from Triple-A Jacksonville.

The 2-2 tie was broken in the fifth, as the Blue Wahoos strung together five singles and two walks to take a 6-2 lead. Though Rocket City answered back with three of their own in the bottom of the sixth, highlighted by back-to-back homers from Gustavo Campero and Orlando Martinez, reliever Matt Pushard left the bases loaded to preserve a 6-5 lead.

Late Pensacola homers from Nathan Martorella and Joe Mack stretched the lead to 10-5, and that added cushion proved valuable as new arrival Woo-Suk Go struggled in his Blue Wahoos debut. The righty surrendered three runs in the ninth, including Wagaman’s second homer of the game, but got the job done to secure a 10-8 victory.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Trash Pandas on Friday. First pitch from Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

