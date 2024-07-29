Blue Wahoos Drop Homestand Finale, Split Series With Shuckers

written by Bill Vilona

The Blue Wahoos wrapped up their second longest stretch of home games, which featured some big crowds, breakthrough events and cooperative weather during the nine-game period.

On the field, however, the Blue Wahoos wished for a few more wins.

After taking three of the first four games against the Biloxi Shuckers, the weekend and homestand ended in a glum way in a 6-1 loss Sunday before 3,987 fans at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

It earned the Shuckers (47-47 overall, 17-10 in second half) a split in the series, following their 8-4 win Saturday night. Sunday’s win also enabled Biloxi to split the second half matchups (6-6) against the Blue Wahoos (52-43, 14-13) – a tiebreaker the Blue Wahoos missed claiming if the teams tie in a second-half divisional race.

When the Blue Wahoos next return home, it will be mid-August, following a back-to-back set of road trips beginning on Tuesday against the Chattanooga Lookouts, followed by the last-ever trip to Trustmark Park to play the Mississippi Braves. The M-Braves are moving to Columbus, Georgia following this season.

In going 3-6 at home the past two weeks, a familiar theme emerged. The Blue Wahoos lacked big innings and extra-base hits with runners on base.

Sunday, the Blue Wahoos left 11 runners on base and produced just five hits.

Patrick Monteverde delivered a quality start, working six innings and allowing just two earned runs with four strikeouts. He absorbed a hard-luck loss.

Meanwhile, the Shuckers’ Jacob Misiorowski, the Milwaukee Brewers No. 2 rated prospect whose status is rising, made his second start of the week, checking the Blue Wahoos on just one hit with three strikeouts, three walks in 3.2 innings.

The Shuckers took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning on a bloop single and a wild pitch.

The Blue Wahoos missed a big chance in the fifth inning when loading the bases with one out. Shuckers reliever Will Childers then got Joe Mack to hit a slow roller back toward the mound for an easy force-out at the plate, and Jacob Berry popped out to end the inning.

Paul McIntosh drove home the Blue Wahoos’ lone run in the seventh with his two-out single that scored Jakob Marsee, who had reached on a walk.

The Shuckers broke open the game with a 4-run rally in the ninth, taking advantage of a fielding error and walk to string together hits against Blue Wahoos reliever Woo Suk-Go, who has struggled since joining the team.

WHAT’S NEXT?

WHO: Blue Wahoos vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

WHEN: Tuesday Thru Sunday (Aug. 4)

WHERE: AT&T Field, Chattanooga, Tennessee.

FOLLOWING WEEK: The Blue Wahoos will then travel to face the Mississippi Braves in Pearl, Miss. from Aug. 6-Aug. 11.