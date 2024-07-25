Bennie Charles “Chuck” Presley, Jr.

Bennie Charles “Chuck” Presley, Jr., age 52, of Wawbeek, AL passed away on July 16, 2024. He was born on August 31, 1971 in Monroeville, AL to Bennie C. and Carolyn Till Presley, Sr. Chuck was a member of Grace Fellowship Church and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. He was faithful and humble in carrying out God’s mission sharing the Gospel of Christ. Chuck valued studying his Bible and cherished time spent with his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing with his dog, Cali and working in his yard. He was a Technician with Frontier Communications. He is preceded in death by his father, Bennie Charles Presley, Sr.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Tammy Jefferies Presley; his children, Blake (Mary) Presley, Madison (Matthew) Cook and Ashtyn (Nate) Donald; his grandchildren, Griffin Cook and Eden Presley; his mother, Carolyn Presley; his sisters, Ronda Woodard, Regina (Huey) Swilley, Melissa Presley and Chasity (Robert) McGillivray, and his extended family, Karissa Knight and her children, Peyton Lee, Landon Lee, and Remi Knight.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church in Atmore, AL with Bro. Floyd Harris, Pastor Gene King and his son-in-law, Bro. Matthew Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Doug Murphy, Chuck Thompson, Keith Classen, Dave Landis, Brandon Blanton, Mike Thomas, Daniel Harris and John Salter.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church.