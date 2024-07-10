Barrineau Estates Proposed With 305 Lots On Highway 95A

A new 305 lot single family residential development has been proposed near Molino.

If approved, Barrineau Estates would be located on 305 acres on Highway 95A between Chipper and Straughn roads, with a proposed density of about one lot per acre.

Each of the lots would have a private septic system, with water provided by Molino Utilities.

According to applicant Hammond Engineering, the project would be constructed in a single phase.

The application for Barrineau Estates has been submitted to the Escambia County Development Review Committee and has not yet been set for a final vote. Following a pre-application meeting, county staff asked for additional information.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.