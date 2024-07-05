Atmore Prison Correctional Officer Arrested

A correctional officer at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore was arrested Wednesday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) Law Enforcement Services Division arrested 32-year old Shaquasia La’Sha Craig. She was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center on a charge of third degree promoting prison contraband.

According to criminal complaint, Craig was caught with 50 Black and Mild cigars and two bottles of Gatorade that contained alcohol.

ADOC said she was terminated from her position.

Further information was not provided.