AAA: Florida Gas Prices Jumped 18 Cents Last Week

Florida gas prices increased 18 cents per gallon in the final days leading up to Independence Day, last week. Florida drivers wound up paying an average price of $3.53 per gallon on July 4th. That was 27 cents per gallon more than what drivers paid on Independence Day last year, yet still much less than the average price in 2022 of $4.54 a gallon.

The Pensacola metro was the cheapest in the state with an average of $3.22. Pensacola prices were as low as $3.01 Sunday night on East Nine Mile Road. A low price of $3.06 could be found in North Escambia Sunday at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Florida drivers are now paying the most expensive gas prices in nearly two months,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Fuel prices face continued upward pressure on concerns about Tropical Storm Beryl, and economic data suggesting that the U.S. Federal Reserve could lower interest rates to boost growth.”

The Gulf Coast is home to nearly half of the fuel refining capacity in the United States. The majority of Florida’s gasoline supply sails into the state from this region, which includes Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. Initial reports are that Beryl is not expected to cause significant disruptions to U.S. offshore oil-and-gas production. The full extent of the storm’s impact on fuel prices will likely not be known until several days after it passes.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.