AAA: Florida Gas Prices Dropped 18 Cents In 10 Days

July 22, 2024

Florida gas prices have plummeted 18 cents per gallon in the past 10 days, AAA says.

Sunday’s state average of $3.36 is the lowest daily average price since July 1. It’s 28 cents less than the highest price this year ($3.64) – recorded on May 3.

During that time, the state average fell from $3.55 per gallon to $3.36 per gallon on Sunday.

In Escambia County, the average price was $3.14. A low of $2.97 was available Sunday night at stations on Pine Forest Road, East Nine Mile Road and Mobile Highway. In North Escambia, the low price was $3.05 at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Futures prices have fallen the past two weeks, to the lowest levels in more than a month,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This lowered the cost of gasoline production. However, Florida gas prices have been erratic this summer and an early week rally is not out of the question.”

Written by William Reynolds 

 