Photo: Construction Work Leads To Chemstrand Water Geyser

A construction project on Chemstrand Road south of Nine Mile Road led to a geyser of water shooting high into the air.

According to the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, vibrations from the construction caused a service line to one home separate from a water main.

ECUA said they were able to valve-off the leak and make repairs before the water system for the one house was flushed. A boil water notice was not issued by the utility.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.