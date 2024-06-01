William “Bill” White, Jr.

June 1, 2024

Mr. William “Bill” White, Jr, age 51, of Atmore, Alabama passed away on May 18, 2024. He was born November 29, 1972 and a lifelong resident of Atmore.

Mr. White loved spending time with his family and his dog “Harley”. He enjoyed getting out and socializing. He liked grilling , going hunting. and he also enjoyed “Alabama Football” and sitting back watching TV.

He is preceded in death by his father, Billy White, one sister, Sabrina Godwin, and one niece, Kayla Godwin.

Mr. White, is survived by his mother, Louise White, of Atmore, AL; one sister, Melissa White, of Perdido, AL; one nephew, Justin White, of Atmore, AL; two nieces, Shyla O’Barr, of Perdido, AL; Camryn O’Barr, of Perdido, AL; one great niece, Elliana Allen, other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

