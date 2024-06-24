Weather Cancels Monday High School Games, Softball Camp

Weather has canceled several high school sporting events that were set for Monday.

Both Northview at Tate summer baseball games are canceled.

Northview at Jay softball is canceled.

The Tate Lady Aggies softball summer clinic today has been canceled. A new date will be announced soon.

The Northview Diamond Club meeting Monday has been rescheduled to July 1.

Pictured: Tate hosted Pace in summer baseball on June 11. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.