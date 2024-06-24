Weather Cancels Monday High School Games, Softball Camp
June 24, 2024
Weather has canceled several high school sporting events that were set for Monday.
- Both Northview at Tate summer baseball games are canceled.
- Northview at Jay softball is canceled.
- The Tate Lady Aggies softball summer clinic today has been canceled. A new date will be announced soon.
- The Northview Diamond Club meeting Monday has been rescheduled to July 1.
Pictured: Tate hosted Pace in summer baseball on June 11. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
