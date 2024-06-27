Wahoos Piece Together Wild 7-6 Win over Shuckers

June 27, 2024

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos got back in the win column on Wednesday night, beating the Biloxi Shuckers 7-6 in a game full of unexpected turns.

Starting pitcher M.D. Johnson was hit in the arm by a comebacker from his second batter faced, and left after 0.2 innings. Four different Pensacola pitchers got the final 25 outs, with Dale Stanavich (W, 1-0) earning his first Double-A win and Austin Roberts (S, 12) earning a six-out save in a tense team effort.

The Blue Wahoos got on the board immediately in the first, as leadoff batter Jakob Marsee drew a 10-pitch walk against starter Bradley Blalock, stole second, and scored on an RBI single from Joe Mack. The Shuckers countered with a two-out, two-run double from Eric Brown Jr., taking a 2-1 lead.

Cody Morissette tied the game 2-2 with an RBI triple in the second, and came in on a Sean Roby sacrifice fly to put the Blue Wahoos ahead 3-2. A three-run third, highlighted by a Diego Infante RBI single, gave the Blue Wahoos a 6-2 edge.

The Shuckers chipped away with two-run homers from Brock Wilken and Lamar Sparks in the middle innings to tie the game 6-6. After surrendering the game-tying homer, Stanavich buckled down with 2.0 scoreless innings to allow the Pensacola offense to reclaim the lead.

Jacob Berry delivered the eventual game-winning hit, an RBI single off Adam Seminaris (L, 0-3) in the sixth inning. Matt Pushard escaped a jam in a scoreless seventh, and Roberts earned his league-leading 12th save with a perfect last two frames.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Thursday. First pitch from Keesler Federal Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 