Update: ECFR Determines Cause Of Cantonment House Fire

Escambia County Fire Rescue has determined the cause of a fire that damaged a single-family home in Cantonment late Thursday afternoon.

ECFR said Friday that the fire was an accidental cooking-related fire.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the home on Quarters Road, just south of Booker Street, about 5:15 p.m. and arrived to find an active fire.

It took just 11 minutes to bring the fire under control, but the home suffered significant damage. ECFR said the home will require extensive repairs before it can be recouped.

There were no injuries reported, and the American Red Cross assisted those displaced due to the fire.

The Cantonment, Beulah, Molino and Osceola stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were among those that responded.

