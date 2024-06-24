Traffic Alert: This Week’s List Of Construction Slow Down Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek – Interstate Circle is closed at the bridge over Eight Mile Creek through mid-2025 as crews replace the Eight Mile Creek bridge. Signage is in place to direct drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews place barrier wall and perform utility work: Intermittent lane closures on I-10 near the U.S. 29 interchange Sunday, June 23 through Thursday, June 27 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Lane closure on North Palafox Street between Hope Drive and the bridge over I-10, beginning Tuesday, June 25 at 8 a.m. and lasting approximately six hours. In this configuration, north and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers to direct drivers safely through the work zone

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform paving operations, barrier wall installation and bridge demolition activities: Inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Monday, June 24 through Thursday, June 27 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Inside lane closures and minor traffic shifts on Nine Mile Road between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, June 23 through Thursday, June 27 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.



U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through June as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

C.R. 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through late 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

State Road (S.R.) 297 (Pine Forest Road) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance near Bush Street – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Wednesday, June 26 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for manhole repairs.

S.R. 291 (North Davis Street) Routine Maintenance from East Jordan Street to East Lee Street – Motorists may encounter intermittent northbound lane closures Monday, June 24 through Sunday, July 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for manhole repairs.

S.R. 291 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) Routine Maintenance from East Jordan Street to East Lee Street – Motorists may encounter intermittent southbound lane closures Monday, June 24 through Sunday, July 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for manhole repairs.

West Cervantes Street Routine Maintenance at North Baylen Street – Motorists may encounter intermittent westbound lane closures Monday, June 24 through Sunday, July 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for manhole repairs.

I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Florida Georgia and Alabama Railroad Overpass – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of U.S. 90 Sunday, June 23 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 89 Resurfacing, from north of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, June 24 through Friday, June 28 as crews perform shoulder grading and sodding operations.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, June 23, through Friday, June 28, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.



Beginning the week of June 23, motorists traveling westbound along U.S. 98 in Santa Rosa County will encounter a new traffic configuration from east of Ramblewood Drive to west of Bayshore Road as lanes will be shifted north to allow the contractor to perform roadway widening operations in the median.

I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Blackwater River – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures west of S.R. 87 Monday, June 24 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over S.R. 281 – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of the east Santa Rosa County line Wednesday, June 26 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Florida Georgia and Alabama Railroad – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of S.R. 87 Thursday, June 27 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Marquis Bayou – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of C.R. 191 Friday, June 28 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather