Third Suspect In Shooting, Pursuit, Bridge Jump Arrested In Texas

The third suspect that jumped off the Highway 90 bridge over Escambia Bay following a drive-by shooting and pursuit Monday has been arrested in Texas.

Terrance Lovelle Gross, Jr., 19, was arrested in Laredo, Texas, by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

“Gross is believed to be the third suspect who jumped over the Hwy 90 bridge,” the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Frida. “Gross has been arrested and will be extradited to Escambia County, where he will face charges associated with shooting a 70-year-old female.”

ECSO said they believe Gross was attempting to flee to Mexico.

“On June 27, 2024, information was relayed to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office of Terrance Lovelle Gross Jr., a male suspect wanted for murder out of Pensacola, Florida, who was traveling to Laredo, TX,” Webb County said. “Through a collaborative effort with Department of Homeland Security (HSI), Department of Public Safety (DPS), and other law enforcement agencies a felony traffic stop was conducted on a white Dodge Ram at the intersection of Calle Del Norte and McPherson.” That intersection is about four miles from the Mexico border.

Texas authorities said, his father, Terrance Lovelle Gross, was driving the vehicle and later released. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Terrance Lovelle Gross Jr.

Gross is jailed in Texa awaiting extradition back to Florida.

One suspect was killed in his jump from the Highway 90 bridge after deputies performed a PIT maneuver to stop their vehicle. Another suspect 19-year-old Jaquarius Trayquan Etheridge was captured at the scene after jumping from the bridge. Etheridge has been charged with murder while engaged in a crime for the death of the other suspect, attempted murder for the drive-by shooting, fleeing and eluding, and a weapons offense. He is jailed without bond.

The drive-by shooting with about 40 rounds fired happened about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Erress Boulevard area near Montclair Elementary School area. A 70-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the neck. At last report, she was continuing to fight for her life.

ECSO K-9 Streeter jumped off the bridge in pursuit off Gross, Jr. He was treated and released and was expected to return to duty on Friday.