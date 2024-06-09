These Are This Week’s Road Construction Traffic Delay Hotspots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek – Interstate Circle is closed at the bridge over Eight Mile Creek through mid-2025 as crews replace the Eight Mile Creek bridge. Signage is in place to direct drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews place barrier wall and perform utility work: I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews place barrier wall and perform median work: Inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Sunday, June 9 through Thursday, June 13 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Outside lane closures on Nine Mile Road westbound between the I-10 ramps, Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews place barrier wall and perform median work:

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) is shifted to one outside travel lane in each direction between Rudolph Street and Green Street. The shift will be in place through June as crews perform drainage improvements. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) – Drivers will encounter daytime lane closures after 9 a.m. on North Palafox Street for drilled shaft installation work at the intersection of Leonard Street/Cross Street and at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue, Monday, June 10 through Thursday, June 13. Police will be on site to direct traffic through the work zone.

Santa Rosa County:

I-10 Westbound over Blackwater River Resurfacing Project – Drivers may encounter intermittent I-10 westbound lane closures, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (Exit 28) to the east end of the Blackwater River Bridge, Sunday, June 9 through Thursday, June 13, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for crews to place thermoplastic striping.

– Drivers may encounter intermittent I-10 westbound lane closures, from the Ward Basin Road on-ramp (Exit 28) to the east end of the Blackwater River Bridge, Sunday, June 9 through Thursday, June 13, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for crews to place thermoplastic striping. S.R. 89 Resurfacing, from north of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14 as crews perform paving and earthwork operations.

Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, June 10 through Friday, June 14 as crews perform paving and earthwork operations. U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street - Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, June 9 through Thursday, June 13 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform roadway widening and sidewalk reconstruction work.

- Drivers may encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, June 9 through Thursday, June 13 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform roadway widening and sidewalk reconstruction work. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, June 9, through Friday, June 14, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.