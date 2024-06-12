Tate Splits Summer Baseball Double Header With Pace

The Tate Aggies B team split a summer baseball double header with the Pace Patriots Tuesday afternoon at Tate.

Pace 9, Tate 3

In game one, Pace topped Tate 9-3.

Mason Williams started for the Aggies. He surrendered two hits and two runs while striking out two and walking one.

Beau Bryant, Kannon Ham, Cade McNair, and Elijah Willbanks each had one hit for Tate. Bryant, McNair and Willbanks each had one run for the Aggies.

Tate 4, Pace 1

In game two, the Aggies claimed the win 4-1 over the Patriots.

Cade Mcnair stated on the mound for the Aggies, giving up no hits and no runs in two innings, striking out one and walking one. In relief, Ethan Priest, Eliah Willbanks and Bryson Addams each tossed shutout innings for the Aggies.

Kannon Ham went 1-2 at the plate for the Aggies, and Cooper Halfacre added a hit.

Up next, te Tate Aggies A and B summer teams will host West Florida on Wednesday.

