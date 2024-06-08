Sunny Weekend, Highs In The Lower 90s

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.