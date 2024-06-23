Sunny Sunday, Middle 90s; Rain Chance Returns Monday

June 23, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

