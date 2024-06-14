Sunny And Hot, Upper 90s Today

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Juneteenth: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.