Sunny And Hot, Near 100 Degrees Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Juneteenth: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.