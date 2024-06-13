Sunny And Hot, High Near 95 Today
Here is your official North Escambia forecast
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 95. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Juneteenth: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
