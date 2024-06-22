Summer Humidity: Triple Digit Heat Indices Expected This Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index 100-104. North wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.