Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Collects Over 150,000 Pounds Of Food

Residents in our community stepped up to help feed their hungry neighbors during this year’s National Association of Letter Carriers’ (NALC) Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

Escambia and Santa Rosa counties letter carriers collected 150,455 pounds of food during the drive on May 11. This donated food will benefit individuals and families struggling with food insecurity served by Manna Food Pantries, Feeding the Gulf Coast, ACTS Ministries, We Care Ministries, and Warrington Emergency Aid Center.

“People right here in our Northwest Florida community – your neighbors and mine – are struggling every day to put food on the table. They do not have enough money to pay their bills and buy healthy groceries for their families,” said DeDe Flounlacker, executive director of Manna Food Pantries. “The Stamp Out Hunger food drive makes it possible for Manna and many of the area’s food pantries to feed thousands of children, senior citizens, veterans, families, and individuals in need in the months to come.”

This was the 31st year for the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. It is the largest, national, single-day effort to put food on the table for millions of Americans.