Slight Chance Of Scattered Showers, Nearing 90 Today

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.