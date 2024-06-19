Slight Chance Of Scattered Showers, Nearing 90 Today

June 19, 2024

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 