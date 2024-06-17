Scattered Showers Possible To Begin The Week

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Juneteenth: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.