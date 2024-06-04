Scattered Showers And Storms Again Today

Here is your official North Escambia forecast:

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.