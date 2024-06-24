Roy Jones Jr. Releases Statement Following Son’s Suicide

June 24, 2024

Roy Jones, Jr. is confirming that his son DeAndre committed suicide on Saturday.

Jones, a member of the boxing hall of fame, released the following statement Monday afternoon:

“Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday. I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away. Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for the love and support.”

Authorities have not confirmed any details surrounding DeAndre Jones’ death.

