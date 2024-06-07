Recent Tate Grad Wins State High School Rodeo Barrel Racing Title

Recent Tate High School graduate Lexi Nelson recently won the Alabama High School State Rodeo Championship in barrel racing.

She competed in monthly rodeos all over Alabama and Northwest Florida since August before winning the title.

Lexi was awarded a state champion saddle and buckle and will compete for the national championship this July in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

She was also awarded a scholarship from Bar F Ranch and another from the National High School Merit Association.

She graduated from Tate in May with a 4.0415 GPA . She plans to attend UWF in fall to become an occupational therapist and work with special needs children.

Lexi, and other rodeo participants from Northwest Florida, compete in the Alabama High School State Rodeo Association because the Florida rodeos are all held in South Florida.

She is no stranger to winning titles and crows — she won five crowns during her time at Tate, every possible crown the school has. Her junior year she was crowned prom princess and Tate rodeo queen. Her senior year she won homecoming queen, Miss Tate, and prom queen.

Lexi is daughter of Edwin and Lisa Nelson and granddaughter of Tom and Joyce Harrell and Joe and Marie Nelson.

NorthEscambia.com and submitted photos, click to enlarge.