Rain Likely Through Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia forecast

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southeast after midnight. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90.